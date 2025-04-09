Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Decreases Holdings in Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its stake in Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Free Report) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,379 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Central Securities were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CET. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Central Securities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stolper Co purchased a new position in shares of Central Securities during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Securities by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Central Securities by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Central Securities by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 8.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CET opened at $40.74 on Wednesday. Central Securities Co. has a 52 week low of $40.08 and a 52 week high of $49.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.32.

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

