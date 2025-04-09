Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 5,898 Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALKT. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Alkami Technology during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alkami Technology by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 4,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $132,526.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 244,404 shares in the company, valued at $7,432,325.64. This trade represents a 1.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 17,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $529,407.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 450,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,703,354.20. The trade was a 3.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,767 shares of company stock valued at $4,004,934. Insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALKT. Stephens raised shares of Alkami Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Alkami Technology from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Alkami Technology from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ALKT

Alkami Technology Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Alkami Technology stock opened at $22.54 on Wednesday. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -47.96 and a beta of 0.56.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $89.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.63 million. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 14.55%. Analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Alkami Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.