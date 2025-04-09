Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys 750 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 515.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4,104.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REXR opened at $31.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.08 and a 52 week high of $52.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.58 and a 200-day moving average of $41.56.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.31. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 29.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.15%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.17.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

