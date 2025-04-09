La Mancha Capital Management GP Buys 66,785 Shares of Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX) Stock

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Free Report) insider La Mancha Capital Management GP bought 66,785 shares of Belo Sun Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,054.69.

La Mancha Capital Management GP also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Belo Sun Mining alerts:

On Wednesday, April 2nd, La Mancha Capital Management GP purchased 229,000 shares of Belo Sun Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$41,220.00.

On Wednesday, March 5th, La Mancha Capital Management GP bought 5,000 shares of Belo Sun Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.15 per share, with a total value of C$750.00.

On Monday, January 27th, La Mancha Capital Management GP purchased 256,230 shares of Belo Sun Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,628.24.

Belo Sun Mining Stock Performance

Shares of BSX stock opened at C$0.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$93.29 million, a P/E ratio of -10.25, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.24. Belo Sun Mining Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$0.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.04 and a current ratio of 4.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.11.

Belo Sun Mining Company Profile

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. The company's primary project is the 100% owned Volta Grande Gold project consisting of 4 mining concession applications, 7 exploration permits, 62 exploration permits extension submitted, and 4 ratification submitted covering a total area of 155.032.61 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Belo Sun Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belo Sun Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.