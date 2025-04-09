L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,235,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522,861 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $469,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,281,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,895,534,000 after buying an additional 401,168 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,788,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,418,000 after acquiring an additional 53,787 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,653,000 after purchasing an additional 233,968 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $398,507,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,210,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,461,000 after purchasing an additional 32,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LHX has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $283.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $291.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $258.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 1,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.48, for a total value of $377,068.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,475,517.60. This trade represents a 5.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Rambeau sold 3,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total value of $718,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,122. The trade was a 53.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

LHX opened at $200.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $207.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.09 and a 52 week high of $265.74.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 60.99%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.