Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06), Zacks reports. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $64.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Kura Sushi USA updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Kura Sushi USA Stock Performance

Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $41.46 on Wednesday. Kura Sushi USA has a fifty-two week low of $40.03 and a fifty-two week high of $121.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.90. The stock has a market cap of $500.26 million, a P/E ratio of -60.97 and a beta of 1.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KRUS shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $116.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen started coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kura Sushi USA

In related news, Director Seitaro Ishii sold 6,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $574,401.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,018.39. This trade represents a 84.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Sushi USA

