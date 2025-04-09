Kraft Davis & Associates LLC Sells 3,582 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 45.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,582 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TFLO. Embree Financial Group grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 78,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 144,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,269,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

TFLO opened at $50.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.54. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.36 and a 52 week high of $50.71.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

