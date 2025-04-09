Kraft Davis & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,196,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,121,000 after purchasing an additional 23,228 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors raised its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 373.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 296.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of FPX opened at $99.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.90. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $88.74 and a twelve month high of $143.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.21 million, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.24.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

