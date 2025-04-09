Kraft Davis & Associates LLC Has $21.82 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 6.2% of Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,003,000. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 527,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $594,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1,001.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 617,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,994,000 after acquiring an additional 561,132 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $498.80 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $616.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $579.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $587.73.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
