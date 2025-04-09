Kraft Davis & Associates LLC Cuts Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC reduced its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sofi Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 613.2% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Down 18.8 %

Shares of PAVE stock opened at $33.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.21. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $46.18.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.