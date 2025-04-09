Kraft Davis & Associates LLC Cuts Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC reduced its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sofi Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 613.2% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Down 18.8 %
Shares of PAVE stock opened at $33.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.21. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $46.18.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile
The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.
