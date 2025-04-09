Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.80 and traded as low as $5.16. Konica Minolta shares last traded at $5.16, with a volume of 1,463 shares traded.

Konica Minolta Trading Down 4.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.95 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day moving average is $7.54.

Get Konica Minolta alerts:

Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Konica Minolta had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. Equities analysts forecast that Konica Minolta, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, China, other Asian countries, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as offers IT and printing solutions and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Konica Minolta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konica Minolta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.