Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) Trading 1.5% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) traded up 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $75.50 and last traded at $75.50. 4,033 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 8,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.35.

Kingspan Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.30 and its 200 day moving average is $82.69.

About Kingspan Group

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in Western and Southern Europe, Central and Northern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Roofing + Waterproofing, Light, Air + Water, and Data + Flooring.

