Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to “Overweight” Rating

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $35.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.15% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a $39.00 price target on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.77.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of KDP opened at $33.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $38.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 7,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $251,149.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,637.79. This represents a 8.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 83,950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $2,740,967,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,113,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,805,089.35. The trade was a 38.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,409,350 shares of company stock worth $2,756,709,930. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

