Kerry Group plc (KRYAY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 11th

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.9649 per share on Monday, May 19th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This is a 133.9% increase from Kerry Group’s previous dividend of $0.41.

Kerry Group Stock Performance

Shares of KRYAY stock opened at $101.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.99. Kerry Group has a 12 month low of $79.21 and a 12 month high of $110.59.

Kerry Group Company Profile

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition, and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

