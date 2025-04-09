Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) Price Target to $14.50

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) had its target price cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

MidCap Financial Investment Price Performance

MidCap Financial Investment stock opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.88 million, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.13. MidCap Financial Investment has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $16.37.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. MidCap Financial Investment had a net margin of 37.05% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $82.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.28 million. Equities analysts predict that MidCap Financial Investment will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

MidCap Financial Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.52%. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment during the third quarter worth about $238,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 91,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 30,262 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in MidCap Financial Investment by 403.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 240,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 192,731 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in MidCap Financial Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in MidCap Financial Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $469,000. 28.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MidCap Financial Investment Company Profile

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

