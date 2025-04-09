Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.46 and last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 119197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JTKWY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Stock Up 13.8 %

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates as an online food delivery company worldwide. Its marketplace connects consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

