JPMorgan Indian (LON:JII) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of JPMorgan Indian (LON:JII – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 883.01 ($11.28) and last traded at GBX 896.98 ($11.46), with a volume of 21991 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 927 ($11.85).

JPMorgan Indian Stock Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 965.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,000.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £629.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Charlotta Ginman bought 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 967 ($12.36) per share, for a total transaction of £10,056.80 ($12,850.50). Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Indian

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc provides expertly managed exposure to the long-term growth potential of the Indian market.

Key points:

Expertise – The largest Indian investment trust, managed by a highly-experienced team.

Portfolio – Invests in the long-term growth potential of India, boosted by a growing middle class and young population.

Results – Provides exposure to a market that can be difficult to access through a growth-orientated portfolio of Indian equities.

*Source: Association of Investment Companies, January 2019

Why invest in this trust

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc was the first trust to focus purely on Indian companies.

