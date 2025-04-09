JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Stock Price

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $248.00 to $201.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ROK. Stephens upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $257.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.68.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 4.5 %

NYSE:ROK opened at $217.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $215.29 and a one year high of $308.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 65.26%.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total value of $351,364.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,819.50. The trade was a 25.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $245,874.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,114.56. This represents a 42.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,645 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,798. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 455.6% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

