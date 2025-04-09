John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
NYSE:HPI opened at $15.09 on Wednesday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.61 and a 52 week high of $19.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.35.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
