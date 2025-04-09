Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Stock Price Down 5.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) were down 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.13 and last traded at $10.12. Approximately 77,486 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 101,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.73.

Jiayin Group Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.96 million, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.62.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jiayin Group had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 43.90%. The business had revenue of $192.42 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jiayin Group

About Jiayin Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Jiayin Group by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jiayin Group in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

Jiayin Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions. It also offers referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and technology development and services, as well as guarantee services.

