JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $4.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. JetBlue Airways traded as low as $3.62 and last traded at $3.73, with a volume of 51212294 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.85 to $7.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seaport Res Ptn cut JetBlue Airways from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James raised JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.45.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on JBLU

Insider Transactions at JetBlue Airways

Institutional Trading of JetBlue Airways

In related news, CFO Ursula L. Hurley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,747.50. This represents a 26.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Nik Mittal purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.14 per share, for a total transaction of $614,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 116,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,960.02. This represents a 608.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBLU. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 164.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 22,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 13,771 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,130,000. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.56.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 8.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JetBlue Airways

(Get Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.