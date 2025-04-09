Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Price Target to $100.00

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $118.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.32% from the stock’s current price.

RHP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $133.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.67.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RHP traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.93. 223,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,642. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.38. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1 year low of $76.52 and a 1 year high of $121.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.94. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $647.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.01 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In related news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 473 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $45,895.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,555.25. The trade was a 15.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed bought 8,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.54 per share, for a total transaction of $802,851.74. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 832,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,178,640.40. The trade was a 1.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ryman Hospitality Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RHP. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

