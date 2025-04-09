James Halstead (LON:JHD) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 128.50 ($1.64) and last traded at GBX 130 ($1.66), with a volume of 99466 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 134 ($1.71).
James Halstead Stock Down 0.5 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 154.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 173.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £559.57 million, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.31.
James Halstead (LON:JHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported GBX 5 ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. James Halstead had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 23.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that James Halstead plc will post 10.670194 EPS for the current fiscal year.
James Halstead Cuts Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling
In other James Halstead news, insider Gordon Oliver acquired 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 132 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of £7,326 ($9,361.10). 49.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About James Halstead
James Halstead (LSE: JHD) is a global manufacturer and supplier of flooring for commercial and domestic purposes. It has manufacturing operations across the United Kingdom, Europe and Scandinavia, Australasia and Asia, and Rest of the World markets and supplies to customers all around the world. The Company’s brands include Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor and Expona.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than James Halstead
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Tariff-Proof Stocks: 3 Big Bargains With Huge Upside Potential
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Qualcomm Breaks Down But RSI Signals It’s Severely Oversold
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Tesla’s #1 Bull Cuts Target But Says It’s Still a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for James Halstead Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Halstead and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.