James Halstead (LON:JHD) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 128.50 ($1.64) and last traded at GBX 130 ($1.66), with a volume of 99466 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 134 ($1.71).

James Halstead Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 154.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 173.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £559.57 million, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.31.

James Halstead (LON:JHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported GBX 5 ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. James Halstead had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 23.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that James Halstead plc will post 10.670194 EPS for the current fiscal year.

James Halstead Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. James Halstead’s payout ratio is 90.67%.

In other James Halstead news, insider Gordon Oliver acquired 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 132 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of £7,326 ($9,361.10). 49.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About James Halstead

James Halstead (LSE: JHD) is a global manufacturer and supplier of flooring for commercial and domestic purposes. It has manufacturing operations across the United Kingdom, Europe and Scandinavia, Australasia and Asia, and Rest of the World markets and supplies to customers all around the world. The Company’s brands include Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor and Expona.

