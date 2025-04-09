Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) CEO Sells $1,432,598.64 in Stock

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) CEO Craig Donald Smith sold 20,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,432,598.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,093,726.96. This represents a 15.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jackson Financial Stock Down 1.4 %

JXN opened at $70.22 on Wednesday. Jackson Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $115.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.72 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is a positive change from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.95%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JXN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Jackson Financial from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jackson Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.40.

Institutional Trading of Jackson Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JXN. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in Jackson Financial by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 13,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 9,833.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 176,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,796,000 after acquiring an additional 174,830 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Jackson Financial by 161.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Jackson Financial by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,852,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Featured Articles

