iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Acquired by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWP opened at $104.34 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $99.85 and a 1 year high of $139.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.70.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.