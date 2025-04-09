iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $132.93 and last traded at $133.34, with a volume of 172226 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $139.25.

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Up 8.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI World ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URTH. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 258.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 742,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,423,000 after buying an additional 535,132 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 233.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 365,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,886,000 after acquiring an additional 256,230 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 283,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 219.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,523,000 after purchasing an additional 192,199 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 264,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,173,000 after purchasing an additional 95,938 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI World ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

