iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $70.58 and last traded at $70.58, with a volume of 7526 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.81.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Stock Up 7.2 %

The company has a market cap of $963.01 million, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.95 and its 200-day moving average is $82.42.

Get iShares Morningstar Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Morningstar Value ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,251,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 4,585.5% during the fourth quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 288,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,335,000 after buying an additional 282,006 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 458,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,124,000 after buying an additional 55,560 shares during the last quarter. Apex Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,041,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 120,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,791,000 after acquiring an additional 31,270 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.