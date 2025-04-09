iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,121,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,395 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $102,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 115.5% in the third quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4,220.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MBB stock opened at $92.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.94. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.16 and a fifty-two week high of $96.76.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3309 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

