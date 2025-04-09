iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Acquired by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 19,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 7.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 486,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,189,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 25.5% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $13,761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $56.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.23. The stock has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.73 and a beta of 0.17. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $59.15.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

