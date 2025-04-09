iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHA) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.70, but opened at $11.37. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF shares last traded at $11.44, with a volume of 2,918,257 shares.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.32.
The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Ether, less expenses and fees. ETHA was launched on Jul 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.
