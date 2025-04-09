iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $89.43 and last traded at $90.56, with a volume of 12352318 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.33.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 3.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.40. The company has a market cap of $67.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 28,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 64.8% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $299,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,651,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

