IQ-AI (LON:IQAI) Stock Price Up 4.3% – Here’s Why

IQ-AI Limited (LON:IQAI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.82 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.82 ($0.01). 1,233,115 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 700,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.79 ($0.01).

IQ-AI Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £1.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.68.

IQ-AI Company Profile

IQ-AI Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides clinical treatments to patients in the field of medical imaging diagnostics primarily in the United States. It develops ready-to-use software applications for the healthcare industry; and provides technology solutions in the field of kidney stone analysis and prevention, as well as offers consulting services.

