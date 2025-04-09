Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $51.04 and last traded at $51.07, with a volume of 29282 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.27.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $849.41 million, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.43 and a 200 day moving average of $56.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,310,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 271.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 136,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,371,000 after purchasing an additional 99,924 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 312,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,941,000 after acquiring an additional 96,516 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,344,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 51,239.2% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 61,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 61,487 shares during the period.

About Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

