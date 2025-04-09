Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,003,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $21,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 285,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after acquiring an additional 14,745 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 11,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BKLN opened at $20.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.00. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $21.24.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.