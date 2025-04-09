Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Acquired by Jones Road Capital Management L.P.

Jones Road Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 547,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for 5.6% of Jones Road Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Jones Road Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $11,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 34,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 116,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 31,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $20.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.00. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $21.24.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

