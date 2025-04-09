Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.02 and last traded at $20.63, with a volume of 77716425 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.14.
Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.85 and a 200-day moving average of $21.00.
Invesco Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.1078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco Senior Loan ETF
The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Senior Loan ETF
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Quantum Computing: The $6.5 Billion Opportunity You Can’t Ignore
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Are Tariffs Threatening Disney’s Comeback Story?
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Is Alphabet a Generational Buying Opportunity at These Levels?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.