Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.02 and last traded at $20.63, with a volume of 77716425 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.14.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.85 and a 200-day moving average of $21.00.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.1078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKLN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 8,702.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 707,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,856,000 after buying an additional 699,045 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 218,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 17,318 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,068.9% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,212,000 after buying an additional 2,100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Courage Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Courage Capital Management LLC now owns 648,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,614,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

