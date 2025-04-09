Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.93 and last traded at $10.95, with a volume of 19868090 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average of $11.79.

Invesco Preferred ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0563 per share. This is an increase from Invesco Preferred ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Preferred ETF

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 299.0% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

