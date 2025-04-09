Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.93 and last traded at $10.95, with a volume of 19868090 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.
Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average of $11.79.
Invesco Preferred ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0563 per share. This is an increase from Invesco Preferred ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Preferred ETF
Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile
The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.
