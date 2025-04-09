Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2025

Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGXGet Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.93 and last traded at $10.95, with a volume of 19868090 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average of $11.79.

Invesco Preferred ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0563 per share. This is an increase from Invesco Preferred ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Preferred ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 299.0% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

