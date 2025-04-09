Invesco Ltd. Has $506.86 Million Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,831,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,285,873 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Copart were worth $506,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 339,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,494,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,558,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,417,000 after acquiring an additional 48,334 shares during the period. Tsai Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Copart by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsai Capital Corp now owns 61,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230 shares in the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,962,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in Copart by 21.2% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 52,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 9,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Copart news, Director James E. Meeks sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $5,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Argus downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Copart Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $54.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.48. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.05 and a 12-month high of $64.38.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

