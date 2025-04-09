Invesco Ltd. Has $506.86 Million Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,831,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,285,873 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Copart were worth $506,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 339,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,494,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,558,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,417,000 after acquiring an additional 48,334 shares during the period. Tsai Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Copart by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsai Capital Corp now owns 61,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230 shares in the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,962,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in Copart by 21.2% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 52,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 9,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other Copart news, Director James E. Meeks sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $5,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Copart
Copart Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of CPRT stock opened at $54.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.48. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.05 and a 12-month high of $64.38.
Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Copart Company Profile
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Copart
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- Tariff-Proof Stocks: 3 Big Bargains With Huge Upside Potential
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Qualcomm Breaks Down But RSI Signals It’s Severely Oversold
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Tesla’s #1 Bull Cuts Target But Says It’s Still a Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.