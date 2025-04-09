Invesco Ltd. Has $431.69 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,951,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101,256 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $431,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,511,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,638,000 after purchasing an additional 50,637 shares during the period. Country Club Bank raised its position in Truist Financial by 719.8% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 45,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 39,949 shares during the last quarter. David Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $2,354,000. Finally, Glass Wealth Management Co LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC now owns 67,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on TFC. Hsbc Global Res raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.22.

Truist Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TFC stock opened at $34.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.91. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $33.56 and a 52-week high of $49.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.16.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 15.59%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 62.46%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

