Invesco Ltd. Acquires 20,992 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,422,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,992 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $549,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Anders Gustafsson bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $311.00 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 202,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,876,736. This trade represents a 0.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $390.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $430.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $432.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $407.00 to $326.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.73.

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 4.5 %

ZBRA stock opened at $213.54 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $208.35 and a one year high of $427.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $305.80 and its 200 day moving average is $360.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.76.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

