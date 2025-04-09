Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 128,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,611,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,148,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 406.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainsail Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 82,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Food & Beverage ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PBJ opened at $43.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.02. Invesco Food & Beverage ETF has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $49.27. The firm has a market cap of $88.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.64.

Invesco Food & Beverage ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Food & Beverage ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.2226 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco Food & Beverage ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.

