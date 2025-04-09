Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC) Stock Price Down 5.5% – What’s Next?

Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $43.88 and last traded at $43.89. 4,829 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 3,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.44.

Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.89. The company has a market capitalization of $102.69 million, a PE ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares Dynamic Market Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Market Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Underlying Intellidex selection methodology seeks to identify and select companies from the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.