Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CEO Sells 31,197 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) CEO Mary Powell sold 31,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $210,267.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,603,305.10. This represents a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mary Powell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 6th, Mary Powell sold 2,046 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total value of $13,605.90.

Sunrun Trading Down 13.9 %

Sunrun stock opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.47. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $22.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.39 and its 200-day moving average is $10.52. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RUN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital set a $20.00 target price on Sunrun in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunrun

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Sunrun by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Sunrun in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

