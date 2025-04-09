Insider Selling: Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI) Senior Officer Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David Lewis Cherry sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.46, for a total value of C$46,000.00.

David Lewis Cherry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 16th, David Lewis Cherry sold 100,000 shares of Sintana Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.85, for a total value of C$85,000.00.

Sintana Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CVE:SEI traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,826,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,964. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.91. The firm has a market cap of C$184.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 0.87. Sintana Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.42 and a 1-year high of C$1.54.

About Sintana Energy

Sintana Energy Inc engages in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities. It holds five onshore and offshore petroleum exploration licenses in Namibia, as well as in Colombia's Magdalena Basin. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

