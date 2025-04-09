Insider Selling: Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) COO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) COO Yury Gryzlov sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $27,940.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 476,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,653,477.93. The trade was a 0.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Thursday, April 3rd, Yury Gryzlov sold 737 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $10,907.60.

On Tuesday, March 11th, Yury Gryzlov sold 2,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $33,540.00.

On Tuesday, March 4th, Yury Gryzlov sold 10,306 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total transaction of $192,309.96.

Shares of NASDAQ GDYN traded up $1.59 on Wednesday, hitting $14.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 924,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,226. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.82 and a 200-day moving average of $18.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 368.75 and a beta of 0.99. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $25.50.

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $100.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.00 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 1.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDYN. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

