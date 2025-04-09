Insider Selling: Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) Director Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kavita Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 18th, Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of Arcellx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $107,460.00.

On Tuesday, February 25th, Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of Arcellx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $94,740.00.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of Arcellx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $96,855.00.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of Arcellx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $98,805.00.

ACLX opened at $53.60 on Wednesday. Arcellx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.88 and a 1 year high of $107.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -75.49 and a beta of 0.33.

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $15.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 million. Arcellx had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLX. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 15.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arcellx by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 974,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,434,000 after buying an additional 39,781 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Arcellx by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 891,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,478,000 after acquiring an additional 18,004 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Arcellx by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Arcellx from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company’s lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

