Insider Buying: XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Director Acquires $452,679.40 in Stock

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) Director Joseph M. Limber purchased 17,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.24 per share, for a total transaction of $452,679.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,065.76. This trade represents a -1,271.08 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

XOMA Trading Down 2.4 %

XOMA stock opened at $18.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a current ratio of 7.52. The stock has a market cap of $224.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.39. XOMA Co. has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $35.00.

Get XOMA alerts:

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 million. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 24.95% and a negative net margin of 151.34%. On average, research analysts anticipate that XOMA Co. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on XOMA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of XOMA in a research note on Friday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd.

View Our Latest Research Report on XOMA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XOMA

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOMA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in XOMA by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in XOMA by 95.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in XOMA by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP raised its position in XOMA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 95,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in XOMA by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. 95.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOMA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.