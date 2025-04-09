Insider Buying: Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEM) Insider Purchases 7,089 Shares of Stock

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEM – Get Free Report) insider Sarika Patel bought 7,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 154 ($1.97) per share, with a total value of £10,917.06 ($13,949.73).

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust stock traded down GBX 4.18 ($0.05) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 152.22 ($1.95). The company had a trading volume of 1,061,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,868,233. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 171.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 168.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.61. Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc has a 52-week low of GBX 148.20 ($1.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 179.21 ($2.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 1.47.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust

Launched thirty years ago in June 1989, Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust PLC (“TEMIT”) is an investment trust that invests principally in emerging markets companies with the aim of delivering capital growth to shareholders over the long term. While the majority of the Company’s shareholders are based in the UK, shares are quoted on both the London and New Zealand Stock Exchanges.

