Insider Buying: Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEM) Insider Purchases 7,089 Shares of Stock

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEM – Get Free Report) insider Sarika Patel bought 7,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 154 ($1.97) per share, with a total value of £10,917.06 ($13,949.73).
Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust stock traded down GBX 4.18 ($0.05) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 152.22 ($1.95). The company had a trading volume of 1,061,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,868,233. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 171.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 168.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.61. Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc has a 52-week low of GBX 148.20 ($1.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 179.21 ($2.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 1.47.
About Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust
