Insider Buying: Freelancer Limited (ASX:FLN) Insider Acquires 125,733 Shares of Stock

Freelancer Limited (ASX:FLN – Get Free Report) insider Robert (Matt) Barrie purchased 125,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.18 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$22,631.94 ($13,471.39).

Robert (Matt) Barrie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 28th, Robert (Matt) Barrie acquired 42,082 shares of Freelancer stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.18 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$7,574.76 ($4,508.79).

On Tuesday, March 25th, Robert (Matt) Barrie purchased 55,100 shares of Freelancer stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.18 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$9,642.50 ($5,739.58).

On Thursday, March 20th, Robert (Matt) Barrie bought 148,000 shares of Freelancer stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.18 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,900.00 ($15,416.67).

On Thursday, February 27th, Robert (Matt) Barrie purchased 115,151 shares of Freelancer stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.17 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$18,999.92 ($11,309.47).

The stock has a market capitalization of $74.40 million, a P/E ratio of -157.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Freelancer Limited operates a freelancing and crowdsourcing marketplace in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Online Marketplace and Online Payment Services. Its marketplace allows employers to hire freelancers in the field of software development, writing, data entry and design, engineering, sciences, sales and marketing, and accounting and legal services.

