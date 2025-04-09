Insider Buying: Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG) Director Acquires 4,600 Shares of Stock

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) Director Jean Martineau bought 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.35 per share, with a total value of C$19,987.00.

Dynacor Group Stock Up 6.0 %

TSE:DNG traded up C$0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$4.40. The stock had a trading volume of 143,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,255. The company has a market cap of C$130.11 million, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.58. Dynacor Group Inc. has a 1-year low of C$4.00 and a 1-year high of C$6.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Dynacor Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0133 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Dynacor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.64%.

About Dynacor Group

Dynacor, with 27 years of experience, is a Canadian-based dividend-paying industrial gold ore processor. The corporation is engaged in gold production by processing ore purchased from the ASM (artisanal and small-scale mining) industry. Dynacor operates in Peru, where its management and processing teams have decades of experience working with ASM miners.

